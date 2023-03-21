A new 250-space parking lot currently under construction off Keller Avenue will double the Lancaster city Amtrak station’s parking capacity.

While the lot is not yet completed, county planners are already envisioning a different use for the larger vacant parcel surrounding the lot — at least nine buildings, four- to five-stories in height, with a mix of apartments and businesses, along with parking garages serving the development and the station.

An open house at Ross Elementary School tonight will give residents a chance to comment on the county planners’ Lancaster Train Station Small Area Plan. The open house takes place 4:30–7:30 p.m. at the 840 N. Queen St. school.

The plan attempts to define best use of the space not only due to its proximity to the Amtrak station, but also in the context of countywide concerns, explained Michael Domin, principal planner for the Lancaster County Planning Department.

“Density around the train station is extremely important. There is a housing crisis right now, and we need more housing inside urban growth boundaries so we can preserve farmland outside,” he said.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s new parking lot aims to address a parking shortage at the station, which is the second-busiest Amtrak station in Pennsylvania and the one of the busiest in the country. Currently, most of its passengers arrive by car.

PennDOT’s $24.5 million project will extend the station’s existing pedestrian bridge north across the tracks to an elevator serving the new parking lot. The bridge is still in the design phase. PennDOT has not decided whether it will open the parking lot before the bridge’s completion, which is expected to be sometime in 2025.

While the station is in Lancaster city, the new parking lot is located in Manheim Township. The 3.7 acre site was once part of the Host Town Hotel, which was demolished in 2012.

The entire, 10.7-acre site where the former hotel once stood is also being eyed by the county as a gateway for people arriving in the city using various modes of transportation. The rest of the property is currently owned by a company controlled by developer Joseph Deerin.

The county’s goals are to guide development in the area, which has seen an uptick in recent years. There are multiple apartment projects proposed in the area, including two located west of Fruitville Pike, and one on the site of the historic Stockyard Inn.

In the process, planners hope to help address a shortage of housing, while preserving farmland in the county as set out in the Places 2040 comprehensive plan.

“There is a lot of change, a lot of activity in the neighborhood, and that is one of the reasons we wanted to do this plan,” Domin said.

Creating an ‘urban gateway’

When Lancaster’s train station was located from downtown to the city’s northern border in the 1920s, it was hoped that it would spur development in the surrounding areas.

That never fully materialized. While 1,200 residents live within one-quarter mile of the station today, planners consider the land around it to be underutilized. There are some retail stores, car dealers and several acres of vacant land.

According to the planners, the goal of the plan is to create a “cohesive, well-designed urban gateway surrounding the station, safely connecting people and places and bringing together a diverse mix of residents, visitors, and businesses.”

It proposes a dense collection of buildings along Keller and McGovern avenues with a mix of businesses and apartments, linked by public space and streets set up for pedestrians and bicycles, and parking garages. Most of them would be located on the former hotel site, which totals 10.7 acres.

“People could walk from this development to the train station, go to Harrisburg or Philadelphia for work for the day, and come home and never use their car,” Domin said.

The plan would require changes to zoning – buildings over three stories are not currently allowed on the site. It would also require reconfiguring two major intersections: Fruitville Pike and Keller Avenue, and Lititz Pike and McGovern Avenue.

The planners say that unlocking the area’s potential requires coordination between Lancaster city and Manheim Township, which have their own sets of zoning regulations, as well as developers, economic development corporations and PennDOT.

In the meantime, the site will provide much-needed parking for users of the station. If the county’s plans become reality, it would prefer to see parking structures replace the need for the surface lot, allowing for more transit-oriented development on the north side of PennDOT’s new bridge.

“We see that whole area changing, we see a lot more people and pedestrians, and if we do it right we can balance the needs of parking with all of the people who are living there – just bring new life to that area,” Domin said.