About 50,000 people who used a phone app to pay for parking meters in downtown Lancaster have been exposed to a data breach, according to the app’s creators.

No credit card information or data related to users’ parking transaction history was accessed in the breach, ParkMobile, which powers the Park Lancaster app, said in a news release. Encrypted passwords were accessed, but not the encryption keys required to read them.

Park Lancaster, along with the regular ParkMobile app, is used by about 4,000 to 5,000 people every month to park in downtown Lancaster, according to Jeff Perkins, a spokesperson for the app. The app is used by both Lancaster residents and visitors.

Lancaster County Parking Authority Executive Director Larry Cohen declined a request for comment.

ParkMobile suggested that users change their password in the “Settings” section of the app or on the ParkMobile website as an “added precaution.” ParkMobile suggests using a unique password.

Users needing help changing their passwords can find step-by-step instructions at support.parkmobile.io.

Other basic information, such as license plate numbers, email addresses, phone numbers and vehicle nicknames were also accessed, according to the news release. Mailing addresses were also affected in “a small percentage of cases.”

The app does not collect information such as Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers or dates of birth, ParkMobile said.

“As the largest parking app in the U.S., the trust of our users is our top priority,” Perkins said. “Please rest assured we take seriously our responsibility to safeguard the security of our users’ information.”

The company said they became aware of a cybersecurity breach in March that was linked to a vulnerability in a third-party software that they use. The vulnerability was eliminated on March 17 following an investigation into the breach.

Any ParkMobile accounts created after March 17 would not have been affected by the breach, Perkins said.

An estimated 21 million records were stolen in the breach, according to media reports.

ParkMobile has more than 1 million users in Pennsylvania, and is available in more than 400 cities across the U.S., according to their website. ParkMobile has been working with Lancaster since 2015, Perkins said.