Lime Street (Route 222 North) in Lancaster city will see lane closures and parking restrictions Monday.

Contractors will be trimming trees along the street from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting. Work will take place on both sides of the street, with one lane remaining open throughout the day.

The work is being done in advance of the repaving of Lime Street, which will extend from the five-point intersection at Church and Vine streets to East Liberty Street.

The $2.9 million project is scheduled to be completed in late September. New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company of Bedford County is the contractor.

