A regional COVID-19 testing clinic will open Tuesday at the former Sears Auto Center at Park City Center, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The site at 142 Park City Center, Lancaster, will offer drive-thru and indoor walk-in clinics from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Saturday, Jan. 16.

The mid-nasal passage swab PCR tests will be offered for free on a first-come, first serve basis, according to the health department. Up to 450 patients, who can be from outside Lancaster County, can be tested each day.

Patients must be 3 years old or older and are not required to show symptoms of COVID-19 to be tested. They are encouraged to bring photo identification or an insurance card, and registration will be completed on-site.

Test results should be available in two to seven days, according to the health department.

“Over the past several weeks, we have seen a rapid increase of positive case counts reaching record-high levels, which gives us significant cause for concern,” state Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said in a press release Friday. “In fact, every county now has a positivity-rate greater than five percent, which is alarming. In addition, 21 counties have percent positivity above 20 percent.”

Lancaster County’s percent positivity rate for the most recent seven-day period — Dec. 25 to 31 — was 13.5%, the state’s COVID-19 early warning monitoring system dashboard showed Friday.

As of Friday morning, more than 30,000 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Lancaster County and nearly 750 deaths have been attributed to the virus, according to the county’s COVID-19 dashboard.

Other testing sites opening Tuesday are in Bradford, Clarion, Fulton and Pike counties, according to the health department, which added the counties with testing sites will continue to change weekly over the next seven weeks so that 61 counties will eventually be covered by dedicated pop-up testing sites over a 12-week period.