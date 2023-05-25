In the next decade Lancaster city could see dramatic changes to Park City Center, the Lancaster County Prison and the area around the Conestoga River.

City planners are looking at those opportunities and many others in a new comprehensive plan, their guide for development and investment in the city for the next 10 to 20 years. “Planning Our Future Lancaster” is the first effort of its kind since 1993.

The plan identifies areas for new development and lays out policies to tackle the city’s housing shortage, help underserved populations and improve sustainability.

“Above all else, it is a community vision for future years. That is why it is so vital,” Chris Delfs, the city’s director of economic development and community planning, said Wednesday night.

About 250 people attended an open house at the Ware Center on Wednesday to get a first look at a draft of the plan, which is now available on ourfuturelancaster.com, a website set up by the city. The event celebrated the two-year process of creating the plan, which included input from thousands of residents and guidance from an advisory board of 17 city residents and business people. During the event, poets Sir Dominique Jordan and Evita Colon read works inspired by the plan.

“Tonight is a pretty historical moment for our city and for charting our future course,” Mayor Danene Sorace said.

Wednesday’s event was a first step toward getting the plan adopted by City Council, which planners hope will take place this fall. The timetable for the plan’s recommendations is more open-ended.

Park City Center

The shopping mall along Harrisburg Pike has the potential to support large apartment buildings in addition to retail stores, according to the plan. At 105 acres, the property is about as large as Lancaster’s downtown and has the added advantage of highway access. The city’s housing goals include adding 2,000 new housing units in the municipality, including 300 classified as affordable. Park City is one of the largest sites available to accommodate some of those units.

The report recommends that future development at Park City include a mix of uses in a neighborhood setting, with medium- and high-density residential buildings of three to seven stories. The comprehensive plan calls for the city to work with Park City’s owners to create a detailed blueprint for the site.

Park City’s owners have expressed interest in adding residential development to the site. While unexpected, the plan isn’t unprecedented. In East Lampeter Township, Rockvale Outlets’ new owner has proposed a $120 million redevelopment that will add hundreds of apartments to a site that was once consisted solely of outlet stores.

Conestoga riverfront

The Conestoga River figures large in the city’s vision. Plans include improving the health of the river, enhancing recreation and spurring business in neighborhoods located near it.

“The planning process has made it clear that the Conestoga riverfront needs to be reimagined. It is an asset to the city and the region that is overdue for more attention and investment,” Douglas Smith, the city’s chief planner, said during Wednesday’s event.

Planners envision paths for bikes and walkers along both sides of the river with connections to city neighborhoods and improved access for boaters. Sunnyside Peninsula, located off South Broad Street, could be the site of a new nature and recreation preserve, accessible through the expanded trail network.

The plan also calls for investment in riverfront neighborhoods like Engleside and Bridgeport, which was the subject of a 2022 study to improve walkability and neighborhood character. Engleside has an existing bridge that is unused and could become part of a bike/pedestrian network.

County prison

The county is working to build a new prison. Once it is completed, the current prison site on East King Street will present a major redevelopment opportunity for the East End neighborhood. The plan sees it as a possible complement to Reservoir Park, which is located across North Franklin Street and serves as an anchor for the community.

One possible use is adding businesses that benefit the surrounding community, such as a grocery store. The plan recommends further study of the site and the East End as a whole.

Other hubs

There are a total of nine hubs identified in the plan as areas where the city should focus development and investment, including Manor Avenue and Harrisburg Pike.

Burle Business Park on New Holland Pike could be a location for tech businesses, as well as residential buildings of up to three stories.

The social and economic policy recommendations are intended to guide the land use and the city’s programs in general. They are focused on economy, environment and equity. They include improving home ownership, particularly in the city’s southeast; encouraging local businesses and preparing the workforce for the jobs they create; making streets safer for pedestrians and cyclists; and improving the city’s air and water.

Maxine Cook, a college administrator and longtime city resident who served on the advisory board, said the plan has the potential to bring Lancaster together and address the needs of its residents.

“If these plans are executed in a timely way, I think it could really transform our communities,” she said.