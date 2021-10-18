Park City Center is open to customers following Sunday's shooting that left four people with gunshot wounds.

An official with mall management told a reporter that the mall is open - a directory online, however, indicates Alice's Candy and Presto Pasta are temporarily closed.

Vehicles could be seen in each parking lot at the mall as of 10:27 a.m. in what appears to be a normal day for mall business.

EMTs and police were dispatched to the mall at 142 Park City Center at 2:26 p.m. Police have confirmed there was some sort of altercation between several men inside the mall at the JC Penney's wing, but they are will working to piece together what happened.

Dispatch reports indicate as six people were transported to local hospitals, two with gunshot wounds, and that two suspects were taken into custody. Police announced in a CrimeWatch post on Sunday evening that the injuries reported were non-life threatening.

Police are not releasing any additional information at this time.

Three males and one female were treated for gunshot wounds, police said. Two other females were injured while they were trying to run away from the area.

Sgt. Glenn Stoltzfus said there is no new information as of 10:17 a.m.

Employees and customers recounted hearing the gunshots ring out in the mall and then the panic as customers fled.

Hana Ali, 57 and her sister own the Tabarak Al-Hana, an international food store at Park City Center. Her sister Maal Al-Hussiny, 67, was working at the store when the shooting started yesterday.

Ali was not in the store at the time but Al-Hussiny called her and Ali returned to the store.

"I've been in the mall for almost 25 years and nothing like this happened," Ali said. Park City Center officials told her and other nearby stores that it was up to them whether or not they would reopen today.

Ali said she was still feeling shocked and a little unwell today. When interviewed Monday morning before 10 a.m., she was not sure if Tabarek Al-Hana would reopen for half a day or at all.

Yet, she knows she will have to return eventually.

"We have to be careful, but things happen," she said adding that she is originally from Iraq and lived through the Desert Storm War. "Life must go on."

When Michaela Wood, 24, returned to Francesca's, which is located in the J.C. Penney wing near the scene of the shooting, Monday morning she said "I felt sick to my stomach."

Wood, a manager at the store, was shopping at the T.J. Maxx in Parkview Plaza across from Park City Center when she received a call from one of her employees about the shooting.

She left the store and walked toward the mall as she heard sirens sound off in the distance.

"I started hearing the sirens as I was on the phone with her and just kind of gave her that peace of mind that I hear the sirens," Wood said.

She was not permitted to enter the store so she kept in touch with her three team members over the phone.

"I felt so helpless," Wood said. "I thought 'do I just run in there and help or what do I do right now?'."

One employee was scheduled to return to the store today but Wood gave her the day off.

"The amount of phone calls I got thanking [the employees] made me beyond proud of them."

In addition to answering the phone calls, Wood spent the morning cleaning up the store that had to be closed early Sunday.

While there isn't any damage to Francesca's, Wood noted that glass had to be cleaned up from a Sephora store window that had been shattered.