When: School board meeting, July 20.

What happened: Parents, teachers, a PTO board and the district’s teachers union all voiced concerns over a proposed health and safety plan for the reopening of schools. The meeting drew 325 participants during a 3½-hour virtual meeting, and the board tabled action until a July 27 meeting.

Why it’s important: The proposal calls for a full return to school on Aug. 26 with face-to-face instruction five days a week.

Key points of plan: Students and staff would wear face coverings in classrooms when social distancing is not possible, under the plan presented by Assistant Superintendent Amy Flannery. Hand-sanitizing stations would be available in each classroom and in high-traffic areas. Prior to sending students to school each day, parents would be required to take each child’s temperature. The plan provides details on how suspected and confirmed cases of COVID-19 would be handled. High-contact surfaces in schools and on buses would be sanitized and disinfected. Water fountains with mouthpieces would be closed and bottle fillers installed so students can fill water bottles brought to school. HVAC systems would have 15 air exchanges per hour. Classes would be staggered to limit traffic in the hallways. Cafeteria seating would be modified, and all meals and snacks options would be served in closed, single-use containers.

Concerns: School board member John Nied said parents are concerned about the details of the reopening plan, such as how the requirement to wear face coverings would be enforced, who would enforce it and what the consequences would be for a student who doesn’t wear a face covering or maintain social distance. Some asked if face coverings would be provided for children whose families can’t afford them. Others asked about a backup plan in the event Gov. Tom Wolf orders schools to shut down again. The teachers union, Manheim Central Education Association, said one of its concerns was the fact that no teachers had input on the reopening plan. Some asked about a blended opening with students alternating between in-person classes and virtual learning.

What’s next: A new survey will be sent to teachers and the community on July 21 with a response deadline of July 23. The survey will seek to determine a preference for a full return to classrooms or a blended approach with options given for students alternating days or weeks. Results will be used to draft a new reopening plan for the board to review and take action on July 27.

Online learning: Tracy Fasick, director of curriculum and instruction, explained learning options at Manheim Central Online Academy, which she stressed is different from the emergency online courses offered by teachers in the spring. The district’s online academy has been offered for six years. Course offerings are available for all grade levels, and high school courses are facilitated by high school teachers. For elementary students, there’s a full-time option, while middle school and high school students have the option for full- or part-time online learning. Since elementary and middle school courses are facilitated by IU13’s Lancaster-Lebanon Virtual Solutions, a Manheim Central connection coach is proposed for the upcoming school year.