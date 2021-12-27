A mother of three who was killed in a crash on her way home from church last week has ties to Lancaster County.

Jody Matz, 44, who died with her husband Arthur Matz in the crash on Route 501 in Lebanon County on Sunday, Dec. 19, grew up in the county and was a graduate of Manheim Central High School, according to her obituary published on LancasterOnline.

The crash happened as the Matzes were driving north on the 4000 block of the Stiegel Pike as Erik S. Martin, 34, of Myerstown, was traveling south. Martin crossed into the northbound lane and struck the Matzes' vehicle head-on, according to state police.

The Matzes were pronounced dead at the scene, state police said. A 12-year-old girl who was a passenger in Martin's vehicle was also seriously injured in the crash. Martin also sustained injuries, but the police report did not specify how severe his injuries were.

Both Jody and Arthur Matz were members of the Mt. Aetna Bible Church, according to their obituaries. Jody enjoyed activities such as watercolor painting, birdwatching, gardening and spending time with her family. Arthur enjoyed outdoor activities such as camping and hiking, as well as mentoring for men in prisons and youth.