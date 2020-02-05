A Lancaster Township couple was charged after their three children were found living in an apartment that smelled like a "decomposing body" and was stained with urine and smeared with dog fecal matter, court documents said.

Travis Croney, 34, and his wife Brittany, 28, were both charged with three misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of children after police and Lancaster County Children and Youth found the condition of their Wyncroft Lane apartment to be unsanitary for their children, ages 6, 9 and 10, an affidavit of probable cause said.

Police said that the apartment smelled like fecal matter and urine and compared the smell to "the odor of a decomposing body," a court document said.

The stairs in the apartment appeared to be stained with urine and had dog fecal matter "smashed into the carpet," court documents said. The carpet was covered in black stains, the affidavit said, and the children were walking around the apartment barefoot.

Cockroaches were crawling around in the kitchen and on the walls throughout the apartment, court documents said. A bathroom in the apartment had cockroaches, and gnats flying throughout the room, the affidavit said.

The toilet and shower also had black stains and scum stains on the sink, floor and walls, court documents said.

The Croneys have been summoned to appear before a district judge, court documents said. A preliminary hearing is scheduled March 3 with District Judge Mary Mongiovi Sponaugle.

