Nothing says 2020 like a quarantined Elf on the Shelf.

Parents may have a little break this year with their ideas for Elf on the Shelf. Quarantining the elves seems to be a popular option as the family's elf stays in quarantine for the recommended isolation period for COVID-19.

For those who are not familiar with Elf in the Shelf, it is inspired by the 2005 children's book by mother-daughter duo Carol Aebersold and Chanda Bell. The family elf encourages children to be on their best behavior during the holiday season as the elf visits daily to check on them and report back to Santa.

In past years, some parents chose to be very creative and would stage different scenes for the elf during his or her visit. This year some parents are taking a 14-day break.

A quick search of "quarantine elf" on Etsy.com yielded more than 6,000 posts of items for sale. These items range from kits to quarantine your elf to letters from your quarantined elf at the North Pole to little masks to adorn your elf.

Amie Savidge of Lancaster created her own quarantine jar for her family's elf, Klaus. Letter stickers, some fake snow and a jar were the items used to complete Klaus' quarantine jar.

Klaus appeared for the first time Tuesday and will remain in quarantine for the suggested period of time.

"Klaus decided to quarantine this year because he’s been traveling and had contact with other elves," Savidge said in an email. "He wants to do his part to keep everyone safe and healthy before Christmas."

Her children, Evan, 12 and Emma, 7, were excited to see that Klaus was practicing safe COVID-19 measures.

"Emma was also very happy to know that she can hold him while he’s in his quarantine box and he won’t lose his magic," Savidge said.

While she does not have to be as creative with staging, Savidge does still have to hide Klaus every night.

"He can still travel back to the North Pole, but he will hide somewhere in the quarantine box when he comes back in the morning," Savidge said.