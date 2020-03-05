The parent company of Wolf Furniture will be closing most of its furniture stores although the location in Lancaster is among those that would stay open under a new owner.
Detroit-based Art Van Furniture said Thursday it is beginning liquidation sales at most of its 190 stores which also include Art Van PureSleep, Art Van Flooring, Scott Shuptrine Interiors, Levin Furniture, Levin Mattress and Gardiner Wolf Furniture.
However, Robert Levin, former president and owner of Levin Furniture, also announced Thursday he is coming out of retirement to buy 44 Levin Furniture or Wolf Furniture stores in Pennsylvania and Ohio.
"I'm coming back as the owner of Levin Furniture for the employees who were at risk of losing their jobs,” Levin said in a press release announcing the plans.
“I am thrilled to welcome the Pennsylvania Wolf associates to our Levin Family and look forward to getting to know them,” added Levin, who had sold his namesake stores in November 2017.
In addition to the Lancaster store near the Rohrerstown Road exit of Route 30, there are also Wolf Furniture stores in Harrisburg, York and Mechanicsburg.