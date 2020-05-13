Manheim Auto Auction will furlough nearly 700 employees at its auction on Lancaster Road in Manheim, among more than 1,100 job cuts at three auctions in Pennsylvania, the company has disclosed.

Auction owner Cox Automotive, in a filing with the state Department of Labor & Industry, said the furloughs are being triggered by a sharp drop in the wholesale auction’s volume due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The temporary action consists of 682 furloughs at the Lancaster Road auction, 152 furloughs at its auction in Hatfield, Montgomery County, and 305 furloughs at its auction north of Pittsburgh in Butler County.

Cox Automotive disclosed the job cuts in a filing that was required by the federal Worker Adjustment & Retraining Notification (WARN) Act. The furloughs will take effect Friday.

The filing did not indicate the type of work that’s done by the workers to be furloughed, how long the furloughs might last or how many employees will remain after the reductions. A company spokesman could not be immediately reached for comment.

The Manheim location is the original and largest auction in the 111-site chain, based in Atlanta, as well as the largest in the world. It was opened in 1945 with five employees.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

In 2016, LNP | LancasterOnline reported that the Manheim location had 1,600 employees and registered more than 10,000 vehicles for auction a week.