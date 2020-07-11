A 34-year-old Paradise Township man is charged with kidnapping Linda Stoltzfoos, an 18-year-old Amish woman who has been missing since June 21, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's office.

Police charged Justo Smoker Friday, July 10, and arrested him at his place of employment. He is currently in Lancaster County Prison without bail, according to the district attorney's office.

Linda Stoltzfoos is still missing, police said, and investigators are still searching for her.

"Investigators have reason to believe Stoltzfoos was harmed following her abduction," the district attorney's office said.

Smoker is charged with felony kidnapping and a misdemeanor of false imprisonment.

The arrest happened on the same day the FBI issued a reward for information on Stoltzfoos' whereabouts.

According to the district attorney's office, Smoker became a person of interest after police were told that multiple witnesses had seen a red or orange vehicle in the Gap area with an Amish woman in the passenger seat and a man driving on the afternoon after Stoltzfoos went missing.

Police used surveillance video enhance by FBI forensic technicians to see what they believe is the abduction of Stoltzfoos near Beechdale Road, which would've been part of her walk back home from church, the district attorney's office said.

Friday evening, investigators searched a rural location in Ronks, where they believed Stoltzfoos might have been taken after being kidnapped, the district attorney's office said.

Smoker's car was seen parked at the location on June 23, the district attorney's office said, and investigators found articles of clothing they believe belonged to Stoltzfoos.

Investigators are asking anyone who might have seen Smoker or his red Kia Rio sedan around June 21 or after to contact police at 717-291-4676.

Smoker's car has a "distinct spoiler and 'LCM' sticker on the trunk," the district attorney's office said. The license plate registration is KYB-9713.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.