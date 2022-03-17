A 52-year-old Paradise Township man was charged after he threw a pipe bomb into his neighbor's property on Monday, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

David A. Kritzberger's charges include possession of weapons of mass destruction, aggravated assault, risking catastrophe, bomb threats, recklessly endangering another person, harassment and terroristic threats, according to court records.

A neighbor called police after Kritzberger threw an explosive device on the edge of their property around 7:58 p.m. on Monday, according to an affidavit of probable cause. A second call to 911 reported a man said he had a bomb.

Kritzberger was yelling incoherently when troopers arrived, according to the affidavit. He went back into his house and came out several minutes later and walked "aggressively" toward the troopers.

Police used a Taser on Kritzberger after he didn't listen to the troopers' commands, and Kritzberger kicked one of the troopers in the groin twice after being arrested, state police wrote in the affidavit.

Remnants of a pipe bomb were found at the property and a neighbor later told police that Kritzberger was acting erratically and threatened to blow himself up earlier in the day, police said. He later came out of the front door, holding "something that was shooting sparks" and threw the item at the neighbors garage.

Police found an open "and nearly empty" bottle of heavy magnum rifle powder on the floor of Kritzberger's living room, with gunpowder spilled across the floor and hallway, according to police.

As of Wednesday afternoon, a docket for Kritzberger was still listed as inactive.