A man attacked a Paradise Township family with a car jack and dog feces Saturday morning, dousing one person with gasoline, damaging their vehicle and later calling to tell them he planned to kill them, according to state police.

Debron Auntise Speller Sr., 42, of Paradise Township, attacked the family at their apartment in the 3200 block of Lincoln Highway East around 7:10 a.m., according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The family was asleep inside the apartment when they awoke to find Speller opening a window from the outside, they told police. Speller then threw a bucket of dog feces at the family through the open window and poured the remaining feces onto a minivan belonging to one of the residents.

Speller then took a scissor jack and a steel rod crank and began smashing the minivan’s windows, police said.

A man inside the residence came outside to confront Speller, who splashed gasoline onto the man and then chased the family with the scissor jack and held above his head “in a manner ready to strike,” according to the affidavit. Speller repeatedly swung the scissor jack toward the family, showing “extreme indifference to the value of human life.”

One of the family members Speller chased was a teenage girl, police said.

Officers arrived at the apartment complex about 10 minutes later, finding the family sweeping up broken glass in the parking lot.

Speller ran away from the scene, but called the family again around 8:15 a.m., threatening to kill them and stating he would throw dog feces on the girl when she went to school, police said.

Police charged Speller with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of terroristic threats, one count of simple assault and two summary offenses. He has not yet been arrested, court records show.

An attorney was not listed for Speller in court documents.

A preliminary hearing has not yet been scheduled.

Speller previously pleaded guilty to terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment in 2020, being sentenced to five years of probation, according to court records. He was pleaded guilty to multiple felonies since 1996, including robbery, several firearms violations and taunting a police animal.