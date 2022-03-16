A Paradise Township man drunkenly assaulted a 12-year-old girl on two different occasions, according to state police.

William L. Mattson, 59, forced the girl to fondle him as she slept at his residence in the 3400 block of Lincoln Highway East in October and again Tuesday morning, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Investigators were first to alerted to the assaults around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday after the girl frantically called 911, claiming Mattson had drunkenly assaulted her, police said. The girl told investigators she had awoken just minutes earlier to find Mattson touching her inappropriately, then locked herself inside a bathroom and called a family member who told her to contact 911.

The girl told police Mattson had assaulted her at his residence once before on Oct 7. On that occasion, the girl awoke around 4 a.m. to find Mattson fondling her and exposing himself, according to the affidavit.

While speaking with investigators Tuesday, Mattson admitted to drinking multiple alcoholic beverages the night before, but initially denied assaulting the girl, claiming the only time he touched her was to shake her shoulders to wake her up.

In a second interview, Mattson admitted to fondling the girl earlier in the morning as well as in October, claiming “he knew what he did was wrong and would go back and change things if he could,” police said.

Mattson was charged with six counts of indecent assault, two counts of unlawful contact with a minor and one count each of indecent exposure and corruption of minors.

An attorney was not listed for Mattson in court documents.

Judge Denise Commins set Mattson’s bail at $50,000 during a preliminary arraignment Tuesday. He remains in Lancaster County Prison, unable to post that amount, court records show.

Mattson will face a preliminary hearing before Judge Raymond Sheller on April 4.