A Paradise Township man has been charged with repeatedly raping and sexually assaulting a girl for eight years, saying she came onto him and that she had demons he released, according to state police.

Richard Lee Schaffer III, 43, of the 100 block of Summit Hill Road, was arrested Thursday following an investigation that began in July.

Now 18, the woman went to police after an assault on July 15, telling police she "had enough and needed to get out," according to charging documents.

Police interviewed Schaffer on July 21 and he told them "the victim had demons and urges at a young age and she needed a release and he provided that release," acknowledging the release was sexual, according to the charging documents.

Schaffer acknowledged first sexually assaulting her when she was about 11 years old with the abuse continuing until she was 18.

Schaffer is charged with 20 crimes, including three counts of rape, two counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse – those five being first-degree felonies – and related offenses.

He is being held at Lancaster County Prison without bail because of his immediate risk to the woman and the public, court documents said.

Online court documents do not list an attorney for Schaffer.