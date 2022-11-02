Paradise Township officials and residents are still struggling to reconcile the proud tradition of hyperlocal fire service with the challenge of maintaining three volunteer fire stations within 4 miles of each other.

With two of the three stations in need of repair, the township is moving forward with a plan to combine all three firehouses at one new location, bringing their equipment and personnel under one roof.

While two of the three firehouses, Gordonville and Kinzer, have signed on to the plan, Paradise-Leaman Place earlier this year decided to go its own way instead, and the fallout has been messy.

The township divided up its first-response fire coverage area between Gordonville and Kinzer, cutting Paradise-Leaman Place out of the loop. The township also cut financial ties with the firehouse, stopping $70,000 in annual payments.

The questions now are: Should Paradise-Leaman Place relent and get with the plan; will it have to do so eventually; and if it does, will it be welcome?

There are some signs that relations between the township and the fire company are starting to thaw.

In the past week, Paradise-Leaman Place joined forces again with Gordonville and Kinzer to put out a barn fire. Before that, the station was given a seat on the committee designed to make consolidation decisions, giving it a voice in the process if it decides to join.

But the road to get there still appears to be long and bumpy.

The consolidation fight

Members of the community have been critical of consolidation since township and fire officials began discussing the possibility last summer. They question the need to consolidate and what good it would do to take away the local stations.

The township is moving forward with the plan to save money, Township Manager David Thompson said. It will be easier, he said, to cut just one check, and consolidating would centralize personnel and equipment in one space.

Wanda Ranck, a Paradise resident, says she has only recently joined the fight against consolidation, but she’s adamant the township has not been considerate of Paradise-Leaman Place’s perspective. She worries, too, whether consolidation would hamper community safety.

A September fire engulfed a barn at Verdant View Farm less than 4 miles from the Paradise-Leaman Place station, but volunteers could not respond. Gordonville, which had stake over the area, responded instead. Ranck believes that was a mistake.

Paradise-Leaman Place, she said, was closer to the barn and might have been able to save parts of its structure. The station also has intimate knowledge of the area to spot readily available water sources, which Ranck claims Gordonville is not prepared to do.

“This is their district. They should’ve been there. … They know it like the back of their hand,” Ranck said.

Paradise-Leaman Place President Barry Yunkin said local knowledge is a “huge thing” for firefighters and can ultimately factor into how effective they can be on the ground.

Thompson acknowledged Gordonville has a little bit of learning to do as it takes on new territories, but that does not mean people should worry. He believes outcomes will be the same no matter what.

Thompson pointed to a Verdant View Farm fire in 2018 that destroyed the same barn, and Paradise-Leaman Place responded to it. The events unfolded in nearly the same way, he said.

Moreover, the Gordonville and Paradise-Leaman Place stations aren’t that far apart — less than a mile. The station had to travel less than one-third of a mile farther to get to Verdant View Farm. Does an extra two minutes make such a big difference?

Ranck says it does – if not at that fire, then in the future if there’s just one fire station. The distance from that fire station could mean life or death for the township’s many Amish residents, whose concerns, Ranck said, have been regularly dismissed at township meetings.

“(The township is) just lucky that somebody hasn’t died and the blood isn’t on their hands,” she said.

Urgent need for change

Since June, Paradise-Leaman Place has been “100% community funded,” Yunkin said. It regularly holds fundraising events to keep its account filled, including a recent beef dinner pulled together by volunteers.

There haven’t been many immediate expenses for the station, as the township has reimbursed Paradise-Leaman Place for its equipment costs. But the company did have to get its own insurance policy, which is required to keep its doors open.

The situation isn’t ideal, but Yunkin said Paradise-Leaman Place can stay in the black for a little while.

“I think (we’ll be OK financially) for the next two to four years at least,” Yunkin said. “We’re not super concerned about it because we can make do, and we’re just hoping that this gets resolved at some point in the next four years.”

Paradise supervisors Chairman Adam Bills said the township has not discussed whether it will resume funding the station if it continues to stand against consolidation. But if the consolidation plan follows similar moves across the state, Paradise-Leaman Place may well fall in line.

A 2018 report issued by the Pennsylvania House of Representatives clearly outlined the urgency for consolidation due to a statewide lack of resources and people.

“Fire and EMS are in a crisis — right now,” the report reads. “Simply put, EMS is woefully lacking in funding — and the number of volunteer firefighters has fallen dramatically over the decades.”

It’s a problem the state has pointed out for decades, initially in 1976, when the trend of declining volunteer fire companies was first noticed. Paradise Township decided now was the time to take action, even though Yunkin said his station is not struggling.

Richard Viello, deputy secretary of the state Department of Community and Economic Development, says the township has the right idea.

Pennsylvania has lost nearly 300,000 volunteer fire companies in roughly 40 years, Viello said, which is primarily a result of declining volunteer numbers. While Paradise-Leaman Place is stable with a 40-person volunteer roster, Viello said it’s good Paradise is acting ahead of the curve. Consolidation could be an urgent need somewhere down the line.

“It’s easier to think about these things when you’re healthy than in a crisis — then you’re doing the (consolidation) study in crisis mode and trying to figure out how to save something,” Viello said.

Exactly how much the township will save by consolidating isn’t certain, but Thompson insists the change will result in considerable financial and safety benefits in the future.

Cooperation breeds success

Paradise is open to Paradise-Leaman Place changing its mind and jumping into the consolidation, and Yunkin said it’s an idea the station has explored. Their new committee seat suggests they’re more accepting of the idea than in the past.

The station’s hesitancy is mostly rooted in the unknown. Yunkin said he worries Paradise-Leaman Place would join forces only to have the operation fall apart. He doesn’t see clear proof of benefits.

Millersville University emergency management professor and volunteer firefighter Duane Hagelgans said there must be a total buy-in from all volunteers, including Paradise-Leaman Place, if the consolidation is going to work. That likely means the negative rhetoric surrounding the plan needs to end.

“The more the membership buys into it and believes in an organization — whether it’s a new name, new motto, new logo — the more success you’ll have. Forced consolidation usually doesn’t end very well,” Hagelgans said.

Hagelgans said foot-dragging through a consolidation can be a function of the long, proud history a volunteer company has in its community. For Paradise-Leaman Place, that history stretches back more than 100 years. The station earned its charter in 1921.

Even if Paradise-Leaman Place were to join on a positive note, some volunteers might back out, Viello said. Members attach their identities to their companies, and it’s something that happens across the state. It’s not unique to Paradise Township.

Thompson said the consolidation’s critics should hold tight and wait for progress. Not all negotiations happen in a public meeting, which, he said, is “not the place to get all of your questions answered.”

Momentum shifts behind the scenes, Thompson said, including recent progress in reconciling the township with Paradise-Leaman Place. Thompson said the township does not want to “air out” personnel and operational issues at its meetings.

“At the end of the day, we can’t have overnight results. The whole thing disintegrated over a period of months, so it’s going to take some time to put it back together in the right way,” he said.

In the meantime, the consolidation is slated for early 2023. Gordonville and Kinzer have to prove they’re both financially ready to commit before an estimated cost and location for the new firehouse can be nailed down. Once that happens, the real work can begin.

