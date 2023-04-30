People who knew Antonio Chaves said he had “a big personality” and was “a coach’s dream” following his death after a car crash earlier this month.

The Pequea Valley High School senior was in a car with a girl from Schuylkill County on Route 183 in Bern Township, Berks County, on the afternoon of April 6 when the car crossed into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with a box truck. Both people in the car were transported to a local hospital, where they died of their injuries.

Chaves, 17, of Paradise, is survived by his parents, David Chaves and Kelly Gawrys; his brother, Sebastian Chaves; and grandparents, Raymond and Susan Gawrys, of Paradise, and Louis and Gloria Chaves, of Modena, Chester County.

He also attended Lancaster County Career and Technology Center for carpentry and was a member of Pequea Valley’s football and wrestling teams.

“When you lose anybody, it’s tough,” said Mike Choi, head football coach at Pequea Valley High School. “When you lose somebody that has their whole future in front of them, it makes it even tougher.”

Choi described Chaves as “setting the tone for the team,” working extremely hard and bringing the energy every single day.

“He was a lot of fun to coach and a lot of fun to teach and a lot of fun just to be around in general,” Choi said.

Chaves played football as a freshman, then took a break for two years before joining the team again for his senior year. According to Choi, he came back for the love of the game, not wanting to graduate without playing again.

That passion won Chaves the “Scout Team Player of the Year” award, given to “the heartbeat of the team.” The coaches voted unanimously in his favor.

“He didn't have all the skills because he hadn't played for two years. … But his value to us was so much bigger than that,” Choi said. “He kind of raised the bar for everybody else.”

Chaves and his best friend, Jovanni Candelario, were “tied at the hip,” according to Choi.

“You never knew what was going to happen between the two of them,” Choi laughed. “They would give our team kind of the shot in the arm that they needed.”

Candelario, 17, of Paradise, met Chaves in elementary school, and the boys became close friends in middle school.

“Very rarely was he ever, like, down around people,” Candelario said. “He always wanted to lift the mood up.”

In middle school, Candelario said, their teachers started separating them because “they talked too much.” Candelario and Chaves joined the football and wrestling teams together.

Because Chaves was in the CTC program their senior year, Candelario didn’t have classes with him. But they lived “right down the street” from each other, as Chaves was living with his grandparents at the time.

According to Candelario, Chaves started thinking about carpentry during his sophomore year, being interested in building and installation.

When it came to entertainment, Chaves loved rappers Tupac Shakur and Biggie Smalls, as well as the TV shows “South Park” and “Breaking Bad.”

“We were going through his room earlier, and I remember, for wrestling, … he got, like, ‘South Park’ socks, ‘South Park’ underwear,” Jovanni laughed.

Chaves’ competitiveness pushed him to be good at everything, according to Chaves’ math teacher, Tyler Espey. Having him in class for three years, Espey said Chaves was “a special kid.”

Professional football was a topic they bonded over, according to Espey, with Chaves being a big Giants fan and Espey a Packers fan.

“Especially this year after the Packers lost to the Giants,” Espey laughed. “The first person I saw Monday morning was Antonio with a big smile on his face.”

A GoFundMe was created for Chaves’ family, raising more than $7,000, as of Saturday night.

According to Choi, the football team is supporting each other through their grief.

“The word family is more than just a word we put on a shirt,” Choi said. “We've built a good culture there between wrestling and football to really, you know, when things like this happen, to come together and to support those in need.”