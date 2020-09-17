When: Paradise Township supervisors meeting, Sept. 15.

What happened: Paradise Township will receive a $21,000 grant from the state Department of Community and Economic Development to help pay for a power generator at the Paradise Township Community Building.

Why it matters: Vice Chairman Dennis Groff said the community center is used as a shelter for citizens in need during emergency situations. The generator will act as an alternate power source, keeping the shelter self-sufficient in the event of an outage. The cost estimate for the project is $24,000.

What’s next: Groff said a generator will be installed by June 30 next year. The township expects to open bids for this project in spring.