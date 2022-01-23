Paradise-Leaman Place Fire Company still exists and still responds to fire calls in Paradise Township, but no longer is “first due” in what traditionally has been its coverage area.

First due in firefighting lingo refers to a fire company that is expected to arrive first at a call in a designated area.

But as of earlier this month, nearby Gordonville and Kinzer fire companies are splitting Paradise-Leaman Place’s territory as first-due. Paradise-Leaman Place now responds as mutual aid — essentially, back-up.

The change is born out of a seemingly pragmatic plan to evaluate and consolidate emergency services in the township of 5,672 residents, a place that experienced more than 10% population growth between the 2010 and 2020 censuses.

But there has been some trouble in Paradise.

For one, there’s a misconception among some people that the Paradise-Leaman Place department no longer exists, according to Paradise Township supervisors Chairman Adam Bills and fire company President Barry Yunkin Jr. That’s not the case.

Consolidation has come up over the years, but Bills said, “For one reason or another, it just never materialized.”

With talk by both Gordonville and Paradise-Leaman Place about the eventual need for new stations, Bills said it made sense to look seriously at consolidation. So, a year ago, the township put together a task force made up of representatives from all departments involved, as well as supervisors from Leacock and Paradise townships.

It did not go as envisioned

Close calls?

The Gordonville and Paradise-Leaman Place stations are about nine-tenths of a mile apart, situated on side streets intersecting Old Leacock Road, which in turn intersects with Lincoln Highway/Route 30 about 10 miles east of downtown Lancaster. Pequea Creek, which runs adjacent to Lincoln Highway in the area, is a municipal boundary between the townships.

Gordonville and Kinzers, which served the eastern part of the township, were on board with consolidation plans from the start, Bills said, but Paradise-Leaman Place members opposed it.

“They feel probably they're losing their identity,” Bills said, though that’s not the intent.

Yunkin, who became president of Paradise-Leaman Place last year, said, “We didn’t feel like we weren’t being heard in the task force.”

Yunkin said consolidation can work, but his department felt its concerns weren’t being addressed. “They say they're going to save money, but they've never explained how or how (consolidation) was going to be more efficient,” he said.

Yunkin said he didn’t participate in the task force. Instead, his department wanted the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development to conduct a study on consolidation. That way, a neutral third party without ties to any of the involved fire departments would be involved, he said.

Perhaps the biggest concern at Paradise-Leaman Place was the fact that its call volume has been going up. It had a record 211 calls last year, Yunkin said.

Shifting first-due areas and consolidating departments, to Yunkin, means firefighters would wind up responding to more calls — a stress he doesn’t want them to bear.

“When you start running too many calls, you’re gonna burn guys out,” Yunkin said, adding he responded to about 80 calls last year.

Bills, meanwhile, said Paradise Township has to look at long-term emergency services, both in terms of providing that service and from an economic standpoint: The township covers insurance, reimburses for fuel and makes payments on Paradise-Leaman Place’s engine.

On Jan. 6, three days after revising its first-due territories at its supervisors meeting, Pequea Township posted a letter to the township's website explaining the first-due changes. Bills reiterated the reasons in an interview with the Watchdog.

From the letter:

“What may be working today may not work in 10 or 20 years and it is the township’s objective to look forward in order to ensure that these services do not encounter problems that could have been addressed today. By consolidating emergency services, the township can plan for long-term sustainability, location of facilities, the makeup of the fleet/apparatus, staffing and volunteers to ensure all apparatus responds in a timely manner, standardization of operations and training, and an opportunity to combine fundraising efforts in order to be more efficient with community services.”

A balance

The change — and continuing plans for consolidation of emergency services in the township — highlights persistent challenges facing volunteer departments in Lancaster County and beyond, going back decades: Money and manpower.

“I don’t think we’re unique,” Bills said. “The biggest driver you're looking at is the cost of operations. For fire companies and emergency services, the cost is just going up. The cost of maintaining equipment is going up. Volunteerism is dropping across the state.”

Duane Hagelgans is the vice president of the Lancaster County Fire Chiefs Association and has more than four decades of firefighting experience in the county. He retired as battalion chief in Lancaster city, is a member of Blue Rock Fire Rescue and is an associate professor of emergency management at Millersville University.

Paradise's desire to consolidate isn’t unique, he said.

Fifteen years ago, Lancaster County had the sixth-highest number of volunteer fire departments in the state at 82, according to a 2005 DCED. The county now has 65, Hagelgans said.

And Hagelgans expects that number to decrease as municipalities look to save money.

Hagelgans also agreed with Bills that volunteer firefighters are very passionate and take pride in their service. They make tremendous sacrifices. Birthdays, holidays, jobs and sleep can be disrupted. Lives literally are on the line.

“I was in this department. My dad was in this department, my grandfather was in this department. And now you're going to take it away and make something different?” Hagelgans said, adopting the position of an affected firefighter.

He’s also written on mergers and consolidations.

“What we've discovered, across Pennsylvania, where there have been consolidations and mergers from fire companies, it’s usually more successful if it’s initiated by the fire company,” he said, rather than initiated by a municipality.

(Watchdog legal lesson: In a consolidation, two or more companies essentially join together as a partnership, albeit with a new name. In a merger, a company is absorbed by another company and effectively disappears.)

Lancaster Township saw the first consolidation in the county, according to Hagelgans.

The township was served by two volunteer companies, Bausman and Wheatland, but they had an acrimonious relationship, which led to unwise capital spending sprees and subsequently serious difficulties in getting enough money to operate, according to the 2005 DCED report.

In 1991, the departments consolidated to become the Lancaster Township Volunteer Fire Department.

Other examples in Lancaster County include the 2011 consolidation of West Lancaster, Highville, Millersville and Washington Boro to form Blue Rock Fire Rescue; in 2013, Garden Spot Fire Rescue was born of the consolidation of New Holland’s and Blue Ball’s fire companies; also effective in 2013 was the consolidation of the Terre Hill and Goodville fire companies into Weaverland Valley Fire Department.

What’s next

Separately, Bills, Yunkin and Hagelgans touched on a commonality in firefighting: If someone’s house is on fire, they don’t really care whose name is on the truck.

Heritage and identity “doesn't have anything to do with fighting fires and saving lives,” Bills said.

Said Yunkin, “There’s kind of a saying around here: You check your feelings at the door.”

Meanwhile, Bills said Gordonville and Kinzers will move ahead with consolidation plans that include Paradise-Leaman Place, though he didn’t have a deadline other than as soon as practical.

Yunkin said his department is “trying to figure out where we stand right now.”

If there are any lessons for other departments and municipalities considering consolidations, he said it’s important to have open communications and acknowledged that “maybe the ball got dropped” in Paradise Township.

Still, he said, if he could have a do-over, he doesn’t know if his position would change.