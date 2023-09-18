A Lancaster Township woman accused of playing a key role in a scheme to defraud a federal rental assistance program during the pandemic has resigned as Conestoga Valley School District’s human resources supervisor.

Adeline White, 37, who also goes by Alelina, is accused of working with former Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authority employee Brandice Reyes-Alvarez to funnel money to people who didn’t qualify for help.

White resigned effective Sept. 12, according to the superintendent’s Sept. 18 report.

White was not working at Conestoga Valley during the scheme, though the investigation was well underway. At the time, she was working at Lancaster Nursing and Rehabilitation.

The school district hired White in February at a salary of $93,000.

While the relationship between Reyes-Alvarez and White isn’t clear, according to charging documents, they worked together to help nine people get $161,455 in rental funds they were not eligible for.

Reyes-Alvarez was a tenant services coordinator from March 2021 until she was fired July 5, 2022, right after the alleged fraud was discovered. White created bogus email accounts purporting to be landlords who refused to take part in the program in some cases, according to prosecutors. Under program rules, that meant money could be given to tenants directly to pay rent.

According to charging documents, White helped her husband get $18,850 in rental assistance and nearly $60,000 for three other relatives. Prosecutors also said some participants funneled back $5,035 to her. She is charged with theft, conspiracy and related offenses.

White is free on unsecured bail. Preliminary hearings for White and Reyes-Alvarez are scheduled for Sept. 25 before District Judge Adam Witkonis.