Perhaps the first time Lancaster Catholic High School seniors saw some of their classmates without masks all year was Thursday — graduation day.

The 148-member Class of 2021 gathered together Thursday morning outside, mostly unmasked at Crusader Stadium to celebrate the end of four years, almost half of which consisted of masks, social distancing and an unprecedented level of unpredictability due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I really have great admiration for you,” commencement speaker the Most Rev. Ronald Gainer, bishop of Diocese of Harrisburg, told the graduates. “To say that your senior year was unique would be an understatement. The last months of your junior year and your senior year was nothing short of extraordinary.”

Two seniors reflected on that experience in a class poem.

“Who would imagine at the end of our four-year crusade we would be masked like the original knights protecting the holy lands God had made,” graduating seniors Natalie Knox and Daica Perez read.

One thing students learned from the pandemic is that it “never dared to stop our brilliance,” Knox and Perez read.

Principal Tim Hamer reflected on some of the graduating class’ accomplishments at about the halfway point of the ceremony.

The class earned more than $12.9 million in merit scholarships to colleges and universities across the country. The seniors contributed more than 1,800 hours of community service despite pandemic restrictions. Ninety-three students took advanced placement courses, 56 took college courses and 47 took a dual-credit entrepreneurship course with Millersville University. Five of the students are Eagle Scouts.

Brendan McNamara and Daniel Biondolillo were the class valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively.

In his speech, McNamara encouraged his classmates to cherish the memories they’ve made together and the strength they’ve gained from persevering through the pandemic.

“We never gave up, always kept moving forward and stepped up when times were the toughest,” he said.