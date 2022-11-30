Red Rose Transit Authority officials say low pay is not the reason for staffing shortages that left 84-year-old Edith Ritchie stranded on a shared bus ride for three hours.

A New Providence reader alerted the Watchdog to the company’s past pay scale in response to our Wednesday story on Ritchie’s experience with Red Rose Access, a transportation service designated for senior citizens and people with disabilities. He applied for a driver position several years before the pandemic when hourly pay was $9.25.

The reader wonders if low pay continues to stave off applicants — he said it was the main reason he did not take the job, because the pay was too low for the position’s demands.

Red Rose Access drivers must operate the bus and also help riders to and from the vehicle.

Greg Downing is executive director of South Central Transit Authority, which oversees Red Rose. Downing said the pandemic is the main reason for staffing shortages, not pay, which he believes is evident in the company’s struggles to hire drivers for a range of wages.

Red Rose Access drivers currently make around $14.50 an hour. That soon will bump up to $15. Meanwhile, Downing said Red Rose has shortages in transit fixed-route drivers as well who make $23.85 per hour.

“There are higher salary positions, and we’re still looking for people to drive,” Downing said.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the median hourly wage for shuttle drivers in the Lancaster area is $12.93. The national median is $23.37 per hour.

A mass layoff at the onset of the pandemic is to blame for limited drivers, Downing said, and the company has faced hiring woes since.

Staff shortages are a nationwide trend in the transportation industry, with the Bureau of Labor Statistics reporting a 19% drop in bus and public transit drivers from 2019 to 2021. Before 2020, Downing said Red Rose had “nowhere near” the scarcity of workers it does now.

Access drivers are not required to have a Pennsylvania commercial driver’s license, but Downing believes the company’s expectations for these drivers keeps some workers away. He estimates 8 of 10 applicants decline an offer due to Red Rose’s requirement that Access drivers walk riders to and from the bus.

