A Palmyra middle-schooler might have been exposed to the COVID-19 virus, according to a note posted to the school district's website Monday afternoon.

The school district also noted that the student "is not displaying any signs or symptoms at this time."

The student was possibly exposed to the virus during a recent visit to a Children's Hospital of Philadelphia facility, where a healthcare provider has been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to the school district.

The possible exposure happened on Friday, March 6, the school district said, and the family was asked and agreed to have their child voluntarily quarantined for 14 days.

Monday evening, the school district said they thoroughly cleaned all six schools and asked that their transportation contractor disinfect all school buses.

School was not closed on Tuesday.