A Palmyra man was charged with rape and four other felonies after he sexually assaulted a woman in East Hempfield Township and said he was going to impregnate her, according to police.

Hudson Ferreira Santos, 32, was arraigned more than two months after the incident, which happened on Thursday, June 3, police said.

The woman told police that she had initially invited Santos to her residence, where she had just moved in and was excited to show to her friends, police wrote in an affidavit of probable cause. The woman said she had met Santos not long before.

Santos arrived at 11:40 p.m., the woman told police, bringing with him a large bottle of alcohol and appearing like he had already been drinking.

The assault happened when the woman showed him her bedroom — the main space that she had been renting, according to police.

During the assault, Santos told the woman that he “earned this,” police said. He also told the woman, “I’m going to impregnate you and have your babies.”

The woman had bruises on her arm and both legs from the assault, according to police. When she confronted Santos through social media, he said he didn’t remember and blocked her.

Santos is charged with felony counts of rape, sexual assault, aggravated assault without consent, aggravated assault by forcible compulsion and strangulation, according to court dockets. He’s also charged with two misdemeanor counts of indecent assault.

He is in Lancaster County Prison on $400,000 monetary bail. A preliminary hearing was not scheduled as of Friday afternoon.