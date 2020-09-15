Monday’s second night of protests near the Lancaster police station ended with a pair of arrests, with city police charging two men -- one of them from Philadelphia.

Timothy Garcia, 31, of Lancaster and Seth J. Gardner, 21, of Philadelphia both intended on damaging public property while protesting Sunday’s fatal police shooting of 27-year-old Ricardo Munoz, police said.

Garcia faces a felony charge of reckless burning or exploding, as well as misdemeanor charges of criminal mischief and possession of a controlled substance.

In a news release, police accused Garcia of damaging lights outside of a U.S. Post Office building on West Chestnut Street. They also claim Garcia used a piece of flaming cardboard to try to set a tree on fire.

Garcia was in the possession of cocaine at the time of his arrest, police said.

Online court documents show Garcia is being held in Lancaster County Prison unable to post $100,000 bail.

Gardner also was arrested and faces a misdemeanor charge of propelling a missile into an occupied vehicle, as well as a summary offense of public drunkenness.

Gardener is accused of throwing rocks at the city police station on West Chestnut Street, according to police. Officers said Garder also threw rocks at a police vehicle exiting the station.

Online court documents show Gardner is being held in Lancaster County prison unable to pay $100,000 bail.

Both Garcia and Gardner are scheduled to appear for preliminary hearings Sept. 21 before District Judge Bruce Roth.

Their arrests came on the second night of protests following Sunday’s fatal police shooting of Munoz in the 300 block of Laurel Street.

Police body camera footage shows Munoz holding what investigators said was a knife while exiting a home and running toward an officer, who was responding to a domestic dispute. The officer then shot and killed Munoz.

Family members have said Munoz suffered from mental illness.

Protests Sunday night and into Monday morning eventually gave way to vandalism, including the breaking of windows and starting of fires. That vandalism led to 13 arrests, including for arson.

The situation was calmer Monday night, police said.

“While this incident did not devolve into the level of rioting, disorder, criminal damage and arson present from the previous night, there were offenses committed and arrests were made,” reads a statement from police.

