About a half-dozen people were shot by someone with a paintball gun in an SUV over the weekend, Lancaster city police said.

In each case, the victims said they were shot by someone in a silver or gray sport utility vehicle, police said. Most incidents were in or near the city's southwest.

Several people were in the SUV, according to police.

Paintballs were fired at the following times and locations:

— About 7:55 p.m. Saturday, first block of South Ann Street. A male was shot in the left arm with a blue paintball.

— About 8:27 p.m. Saturday, East Marion and North Marshall streets. A woman and her daughter were shot as they crossed the street.

— About 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Laurel and St. Joseph streets. A woman said her son was shot several times as he was walking.

— About 8:34 p.m. Saturday, South Plum Street. A man was shot several times after he ran when someone in a vehicle shouted something to him, then showed the paint gun.

— About 8:35 p.m. Saturday, first block of North Marshall Street. A man was shot several times as he walked along the street.

— About 8:35 p.m. Sunday, 300 block of Park Avenue. A man sitting on his stoop smoking a cigarette was shot in the hand and his house was hit twice.

— Between 11-11:30 p.m., 600 block of Almanac Avenue. A man was shot several times.