Women 40 and older will take the stage Aug. 19 at the annual Fun Pink Pageant to raise funds and promote breast cancer awareness.

The event, presented by South Ann Concerned Neighbors, will be held at 4 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center at Lancaster Mennonite High School, 2176 Lincoln Highway East, East Lampeter Township.

Tickets, which can be purchased online here or at the door, are $20 per person. The cost is $5 for children ages 9 and younger. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition.

A three-member panel will judge contestants, some of whom are cancer survivors, to win prizes for personality, talent, pink-theme wear creativity and formal wear.

The audience will electronically choose the winner, who will receive $500 to donate to a charity of their choice.

More Local News:

South Ann Concerned Neighbors is a nonprofit grassroots organization that promotes neighborhood input and participation in areas such as public safety, education, building community and affordable housing for persons of low and moderate income.

Event organizer Darlene Byrd said the event has a dual purpose.

“This is also a fundraiser for the South Ann Concerned Neighbors Hub project,” Byrd said.

South Ann Concerned Neighbors plans to demolish a dilapidated building the group owns at 259 S. Ann St. in Lancaster city to build a two-story community center that will also feature an apartment on the top floor that will be rented to an individual or family in need.

For more information, call 717-393-7740.