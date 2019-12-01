Package thefts don't just happen during the holidays; here's what you can do to protect your deliveries year-round

Katie Summers was spending the weekend away from home when she got a call from police.

The American Legion down the street from her Ephrata Borough home was vandalized and police discovered an Amazon box with her address at the scene.

The box contained cleaning supplies used in the vandalism. It was one of several packages delivered to her home that were stolen.

The other packages contained items for her son: a winter hat and mittens, a dedication outfit, and invitations to his first birthday celebration.

“The stuff was stolen on a Sunday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. ... ,” Summers wrote in an email to LNP. “It’s not like it was nighttime.”

Summers isn’t alone.

A 2019 survey by market research company C+R Research found that 36% of 2,000 people said they had a package stolen in the past year. Of those, 44% said they had packages stolen twice.

Lancaster city police made “theft of packages from porches” its own category in February.

The thefts used to spike during the holiday season, but now they happen year round, city police Lt. William Hickey said.

As of Nov. 19, 44 thefts were reported to the department, and of those, three arrests were made.

Low-cost theft prevention

What police can do depends on how recent the theft was and if the suspect is still in the area, Hickey said.

Regardless of how insignificant the cost of the package is, police encourage that every incident be reported.

“Reporting incidents allows the police to be made aware of problems, problem locations or even the ability to link crimes together,” East Lampeter Township police Lt. Matthew Hess said.

But reporting incidents means your packages are likely gone.

Automatic package tracker ship.com offers several ways people can prevent their packages from being stolen:

— Request your package be left in a designated area of your property. Most e-commerce websites allow you to add shipment notes before purchasing an item.

— Ask your doorman or apartment staff to hold your deliveries.

— Set up delivery notifications. Keep track of your package in real-time, including when it arrives at your home.

— Have packages delivered to your work. Just make sure your workplace allows it.

— Ask a neighbor to grab your package when you’re away.

While most of these are free or low-cost suggestions, some homeowners resort to pricier alternatives.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Pricier package protection

According to the C+R Research survey, participants who purchased items to prevent package theft spent an average of $191.

The survey found that 25% of the 2,000 people who participated said they purchased a doorbell camera, and 17% said they bought motion lights.

Eighty-two percent of those surveyed said they believe doorbell cameras provide “peace of mind.”

West Lampeter Township resident Thomas Rogers installed a Ring video doorbell at his home in 2017 because packages are often delivered when he and his wife are at work.

“I no longer have to text my wife and ask her if she’s home yet — it helps with our coming and going,” he said.

Ring is a company that sells motion-detected video doorbells, alarm systems and floodlights, with the basic video doorbell with two-way audio starting at $99.99. Its Video Doorbell Elite option costs $499.

Ring is owned by Amazon.

The Manheim Township Police Department began partnering with Ring earlier this year to help get access to footage from private home cameras.

The police force is one of more than 400 in the United States that have joined Ring’s “Neighbors” app, giving them the ability to view videos and comments shared by residents, as well as to send out general requests seeking video of crimes.

Someone with a Ring camera and the “Neighbors” app can view the feed live from their phone. Homeowners have to pay a monthly fee to be able to save the videos.

But even without a Ring device, anyone can download the app and scope out publicly-shared videos and alerts from an up to 9-mile radius.