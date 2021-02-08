Too busy shoveling snow out of your driveway this weekend to get your dose of LNP|LancasterOnline? Not to worry, we got you covered.

Here are five articles from this past weekend to catch up on.

Emergency at Conestoga Valley last week '100% not an overdose': district spokeswoman

Rumors related to a medical emergency involving a Conestoga Valley High School student last week have led some parents to question whether the school district is sharing the whole truth about what happened.

To read more, click the link below.

Lancaster city plans breakup with MAW, takeover of LanCity Connect; 'We didn't have the right partner'

Lancaster city’s plans for a municipal broadband network have floundered over the last several years as the private company hired to build it got bogged down with legal issues.

To read more, click the link below.

Common bond: After losing their fathers, Hempfield's Ava Baer, Manheim Township's Gianna Smith have become fast friends, confidants

Hempfield and Manheim Township are fierce rivals in everything. Always have been. Always will be.

Hempfield junior Ava Baer and Township junior Gianna Smith have forged a friendship through their basketball rivalry. Baer and Smith met while playing AAU hoops for the Nook Raiders, and they’ve become sidekicks.

To read more, click the link below.

Manheim Borough park to get trail improvements as part of watershed project

Part of a Manheim Borough park that’s been closed to the public due to unsafe conditions could soon be the site of a new walking trail.

That’s the case as borough officials seek a contractor to complete a $1.6 million project at Memorial Park that’s principally intended to improve a stretch of Chiques Creek.

To read more, click the link below.

Money didn’t change Pa. voters’ minds in down-ballot races in the 2020 election

Glossy postcards jammed into mailboxes. Television ads filling every commercial break, and more ads popping up on Facebook and Instagram. Calls at all hours of the day asking for support, time and money. Campaign advertising and outreach was omnipresent last year in Pennsylvania, and it wasn’t because the presidential candidates were the only ones awash with cash.

To read more, click the link below.