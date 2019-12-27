The Pennsylvania Turnpike will see a 6% toll increase beginning Jan. 5, 2020, said the turnpike's commission in a press release earlier this year.

The most common toll for a passenger vehicle will increase from $1.40 to $1.50 for E-ZPass customers and from $2.30 to $2.50 for cash customers. Class-5 tractor-trailers will see an increase from $3.70 to $4.00 for E-ZPass holders and from $16.30 to $17.30 for cash.

The increase in tolls will support the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission's 10-year plan to preserve the turnpike, said the commission's CEO, Mark Compton in a press release.

Turnpike tolls have seen an increase since 2009, said the commission, and over 140 miles have been reconstructed.

Click here for a link to the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission's 2020 trip calculator and toll schedule.

