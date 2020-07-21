Pa. Turnpike drivers beware: toll prices will increase starting January 2021.

Drivers without an E-ZPass will see the most dramatic rate increase; with the turnpike going completely cashless by 2021, the new "Toll By Plate" initiative will send an invoice for payment to the driver's address associated with the car's license plate.

Rates for "Toll By Plate" users will increase from $2.50 to $3.90, according to the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC).

Those who receive a "Toll By Plate" invoice will be able to sign up for the E-ZPass and pay a reduced rate, the turnpike commission said.

E-ZPass users will see a rate increase of 6%, from $1.50 to $1.60.

E-ZPass users account for nearly 86% of those who drive on the turnpike, the commission said.

Going into 2020, passenger vehicles saw an increase from $1.40 to $1.50 for E-ZPass customers and from $2.30 to $2.50 for cash customers.

The rate for cash customers is now the rate for "Toll By Plate" drivers, and cash is largely not accepted on the turnpike anymore.

