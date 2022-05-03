Thousands of Lancaster County residents are owed more than $57 million by the state and might not even know it.

The Treasury Department is holding 520,592 forgotten stocks and bank accounts, uncashed checks, recovered stolen items and other property belonging to residents whose last known addresses are here.

A searchable database of all state residents owed money can be found here, and you can find the list in today’s edition of LNP on pages 6 through 9.

The value of all the unclaimed property in Lancaster County is $57.1 million, a Treasury spokeswoman said. Statewide, that total is more than $4 billion.

If your name is on the list, you can call the Treasury’s toll-free help line at 800-222-2046 to retrieve unclaimed accounts. You also can call the number to see if there may be smaller amounts owed to you. The state is required to publish in print only the names of those owed more than $250.