Thousands of Lancaster County residents are owed nearly $53 million by the state.

They just don’t know it.

The Treasury Department is holding more than 466,000 forgotten stocks and bank accounts, uncashed checks, recovered stolen items and other property belonging to residents whose last known addresses are here.

A searchable database of all state residents owed money can be found here.

Also, on Pages A5-A7 of today’s LNP, the agency is publishing a list of county residents who are owed the largest sums — $250 or more.

You might be among them.

The value of all the unclaimed property in Lancaster County is $52.7 million, a Treasury spokeswoman said.

If your name is on the list, you can call the Treasury’s toll-free help line at 800-222-2046 to retrieve unclaimed accounts. You also can call the number to see if there may be smaller amounts owed to you. The state is required to publish in print only the names of those owed more than $250.