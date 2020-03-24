Pennsylvania’s Industrial Development Authority is putting up $60 million in no-interest loans for small businesses crushed by the spread of coronavirus.

The loans, of up to $100,000 each, will become available to businesses with 100 or fewer full-time employees as soon as this week. The new program is designed to shore up the hardest hit sector of the economy and will allow small businesses to defer payments for a year.

The loans are required by statute to be applied for through the state’s certified economic development organizations at the local level, such as EDC Finance Corporation, a sister organization to the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County.

State officials are still drafting rules for the program, but they have said there will be no application fees and the terms will include no payments or interest during the first year of the loans.

The Industrial Development Authority typically provides low-interest loans and lines of credit for eligible businesses that commit to creating and retaining full-time jobs, but it is waiving all job requirements in its $60 million loan program.

The $60 million fund includes $40 million from the Commonwealth Financing Authority, an agency of the Department of Community and Economic Development that administers Pennsylvania's economic stimulus packages.

