Head of the Pennsylvania COVID-19 vaccine taskforce Cindy Findley announced Tuesday that the state is expanding the state's vaccination Phase 1A to include people over 65 and those between the ages of 16-64 with high-risk conditions, aligning with the federal government's recommendation last week.

There are now 3.5 million people in the first phase.

"You can use a short vaccine eligibility quiz to determine if it is your turn to get vaccinated," Findley said. "If it is your turn to be vaccinated now, you can go to the interactive map."

Once a person knows which provider is closest to them, they can directly call the provider to make an appointment, she said. Once vaccinated, the individual will get a vaccine card that will also act as a follow-up reminder, she said.

The overall plan is pivoting once more by moving people over 65 into the first phase and restructuring the later phases of Phase 1C and Phase 2.

The initial vaccine distribution plan was released by the state’s health department in November, prior to vaccinations being administered in the commonwealth. The interim plan is now in its fourth version, with the most recent changes announced Tuesday.

The state reported Monday that a total of 393,557 first doses and 63,790 second doses had been administered. In Lancaster County, 15,515 first doses and 2,633 second doses were administered as of Monday.

Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine did not give a timeline of when the state would be moving into the next phases and expanding vaccine access, only saying for the past week that Pennsylvania would be going into Phase 1B “soon.”

The announcement Tuesday came as Lancaster County is reaching 800 COVID-19 related deaths, according to the county coroner — 793 deaths were reported as of Monday evening.