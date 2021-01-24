On Sunday, Pennsylvania surpassed 800,000 COVID-19 cases to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The total case count in Pa. sits at 803,933, an increase of 3,976 since Saturday. In Lancaster County, the COVID-19 case count grew by 201, bringing the total to 35,871 to date.

Pa. also saw an increase in its COVID-19 related death toll. 83 deaths were reported as a result of COVID-19 in the state, leaving the total death toll at 20,609. Four new deaths were reported in Lancaster County, bringing the county's total to 876, according to the Pa. Department of Health.

As of Saturday afternoon, 822 people have died from COVID-19 in Lancaster county, according to county coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

The discrepancy between the state's count of 876 and Dr. Diamantoni's count of 822 comes from a difference in how the state and county reports the death.

Dr. Diamantoni reports COVID-19 deaths that have happened in Lancaster County regardless of home origin while the state reports COVID-19 deaths among Lancaster County residents.

To date, 3,558,664 tests have come back negative in Pennsylvania.