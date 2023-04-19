A state appeals court Tuesday upheld a Lancaster County judge’s refusal to allow Raymond Rowe, the former entertainer known as DJ Freez, to have DNA testing done on items used to murder teacher Christy Mirack more than 30 years ago.

Rowe, 54, pleaded guilty four years ago to raping and murdering Mirack in her East Lampeter Township town house in December 1992 in exchange for prosecutors dropping the death penalty.

But Rowe has been challenging his conviction.

He argued at an August 2021 hearing that he pleaded guilty because his defense attorneys forced him to. His defense attorneys denied forcing him to plead guilty.

In Rowe’s telling, he and Mirack had a secret relationship. They had consensual sex, and she was alive when he left the town house, meaning someone else killed her, according to his testimony.

So he wanted Judge Dennis Reinaker to order DNA testing on Mirack’s sweater, which was used to strangle her, and on a wooden cutting board used to beat her.

Rowe said the real killer’s DNA would be found on the items.

Patricia Spotts, Rowe’s defense attorney, said the cutting board and sweater were never tested because she did not want to test something that could provide more evidence of his guilt.

Rowe also argued that a newer form of DNA collecting and testing had become available since his guilty plea, so he should be able to use it.

A year ago, Reinaker rejected Rowe’s request, saying Rowe “failed to provide any evidentiary basis that would lead the court to believe an alternative suspect’s DNA would be found” on the items.

In upholding Reinaker’s ruling, the Superior Court noted the expert Rowe presented at his August 2021 hearing acknowledged the method he wanted to use wasn’t really new, but rather “simply applies multiple existing methods together.”

The Superior Court wrote that Reinaker made no errors in refusing to allow Rowe to have the items tested and that Rowe failed to meet the legal threshold that would justify the test.

Rowe’s attorney, Todd Mosser, said Wednesday that they will appeal to the state Supreme Court.

Rowe was never a suspect in Mirack’s killing until 2018, when genetic genealogy led detectives to him after his half-sister uploaded her DNA to a public genealogy database.

The case was among the earliest uses of genetic genealogy, which involves comparing DNA collected at a crime scene — in this case, Rowe’s semen — to DNA indexed by commercial and government testing labs. Partial matches can lead investigators to other relatives and, in some cases, to the actual perpetrators of crimes.

Rowe is serving life in prison without possibility of parole for Mirack’s murder, plus 60 to 120 years for his other crimes.