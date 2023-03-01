The Superior Court of Pennsylvania upheld a life sentence of a man convicted of killing a Narvon man in a 2016 botched robbery.

A Lancaster County jury convicted Michael Baker, 43, of Delaware County, in 2021 for the 2016 killing of Dennis Pitch. Lancaster County President Judge David Ashworth sentenced Baker to life in prison without parole, plus an additional 23-and-a-half to 60 years.

In his appeal, Baker claimed, among other things, that his right to a speedy trial was violated and that prosecutors failed to prove he was in Pitch’s home.

The Superior Court upheld his conviction, noting Baker waived his right to a speedy trial and said witness’ testimony and cell phone data put him at the crime scene.

According to prosecutors, Baker, Christopher James Lyles, of Glen Mills, Kristopher Allen Smith and Brandon James Bills learned that Pitch planned to withdraw a large amount of money from a retirement account and plotted to rob him.

Bills stayed in the car while Smith, Lyles and Baker entered Pitch’s home on Dec. 2, 2016. Pitch was fatally shot in the head and torso. Upon returning to the vehicle, Smith told Bills that “it didn’t go as planned,” police said previously.

Pitch’s brother found his body two days later when Pitch didn't show up to work. Police arrested the four men in April 2018 and charged them with homicide, robbery, burglary and conspiracy.

Lyles and Smith are serving life prison sentences for the killing, plus additional time for related crimes. Bills is serving five to 10 years for burglary and related crimes. Bills cooperated with prosecutors.