All Pennsylvania's COVID-19 cases have been traced to known outbreaks, Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said at noon Tuesday, so efforts are still focused on containing the spread of the virus.

That includes things like isolating those found to have the virus, doing extensive contract tracing to see who might have had close contact with them during a contagious period, and quarantining those contacts.

But, Levine said, things would change if Pennsylvania detected significant community spread — that is, cases that "we have no idea how they got it."

It might take more than one case to flip the switch, she said, but after that point the approach would change to one of mitigation, and "That would be very different."

"We would be doing a lot of work in a specific area — doesn’t necessarily have to be statewide — to enforce social isolation," she said.

That kind of action would be "assertive" and could include things like closing schools, according to Levine.

Asked about the many ramifications of such closures, she said decisions would be made in collaboration with local leaders, districts and the state Department of Education, and "We’ll only do it if absolutely necessary."

As things stand a lot of counties and districts are making their own decisions on questions like whether to temporarily close schools after possible exposures, she said, but if community spread comes the department's role would be much more significant.

However, she said, at this point, "We really want to reassure the public that we have no known community spread, and you can go about your business." That said, the department is still stressing strict hygiene measures and staying home when sick.