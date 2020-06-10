The board governing Millersville University and its 13 sister schools approved a reopening framework Wednesday that would resume in-person instruction in the fall, but with plenty of asterisks.

Among them: Mask-wearing, social distancing, modified schedules, single-occupancy dorms and grab-and-go dining.

Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education Chancellor Dan Greenstein said the guidelines, approved unanimously by the 20-member board at a virtual meeting Wednesday morning, are meant to support student progress while protecting the health and safety of students and employees.

PASSHE framework highlights Requiring social distancing and masks for students and employees.

Putting physical barriers in certain areas.

Providing personal protective equipment for employees.

Introducing enhanced cleaning in highly touched areas.

Managing traffic flow on campus.

Providing students with flexible, blended learning options.

Inviting some students back to campus while asking others to remain remote.

Modifying course schedules and academic calendars.

Shifting large classes online.

Minimizing housing occupancy via single-occupancy dorms and suite-style living.

Favoring grab-and-go and delivery dining options.

Establishing quarantine spaces for those who are sick.

That, however, is easier said than done for a system so reliant on in-person contact and communication, he said.

“In some respects, we’re not designed to be managed through a period of pandemic,” Greenstein said during the meeting, “so we’ve had to think across our universities about how to change pretty much every one of our operational practices so that we could enable people to communicate and engage, but to stay apart.”

The framework, similar to preliminary guidance for postsecondary institutions released last week by the state Department of Education, gives universities the flexibility to develop social distancing plans based on their circumstances as well as contingency plans in case a surge occurs on campus or in their communities.

In a letter to the campus community last week, Millersville University President Daniel Wubah outlined three potential scenarios for the fall: a fully remote semester; a 15-week semester with in-person instruction until Thanksgiving followed by online-only learning until Dec. 6, and only specific cohorts would be invited back to live on campus; and a typical fall semester.

“While we certainly hope to welcome our students back to campus in the fall and are preparing aggressively for that to occur, we also know that the public health satiation will dictate what is ultimately possible,” Wubah said.

While a return for students in the fall is expected, so are increased costs for personal protective equipment and other safety measures.

Chancellor Greenstein said Wednesday that the $40 million in federal stimulus money the state system received likely won't cover every additional cost.

Universities are already operating under financial stress exacerbated by the coronavirus. Through the summer, the system projects it will lose $98 million from room and board refunds, summer session fees and revenue from canceled campus events, according to state system spokesman Dave Pidgeon.

The system, however, saved about $31.5 million by shifting remote, Pidgeon said. With that, plus the stimulus funding, the projected revenue loss is actually about $27 million. Add lost revenue from refunds issued by third-party housing affiliates, it's $52 million.

