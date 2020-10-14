Pennsylvania State Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying two rioters they determined are responsible for damaging a police vehicle during unrest following the police shooting of Ricardo Muñoz.

State Police responded to a request from Lancaster city police for help controlling a crowd gathering on Laurel Street near Union Street on Sept. 13, in the hours following Muñoz’s death. A marked police vehicle was parked at this intersection and unoccupied.

The two suspects were determined to be responsible for damage to the vehicle. The suspects allegedly shattered the windows and dented the body of the vehicle, police said.

Police were able to identify these young men as the suspects using live streams on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, police said.

Lancaster city police previously charged about a dozen protesters for damages to the police headquarters on Sept. 13 totaling $6,000. Several of these protesters have had their charges withdrawn or altered.

Anyone with information can submit anonymously to Pennsylvania crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or submit it on its tip website.