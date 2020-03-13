The Pennsylvania State Capitol has temporarily suspended tours, according to a "special notice" on its website.

The notice didn't mention reasoning, but comes in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, which has closed dozens of events, venues and schools around the state.

The notice did not specify when tours would start again.

In Lancaster County, more than a dozen events have been canceled or postponed. A full list is available here.

The School District of Lancaster closed down all of its schools on Friday and Manheim Central canceled school until March 23, citing COVID-19 fears.

Even the Ephrata Police Department has changed some protocol, citing COVID-19.

