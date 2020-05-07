A Lancaster County legislator made an impassioned plea on behalf of long-term care facilities during a joint Senate hearing on Thursday.

Senator Scott Martin (R-Martic Township) pressed the state’s Secretary of Health, Dr. Rachel Levine, during a joint hearing between the Senate Aging and Youth and Health and Human Services committees.

“I beg of you to please do everything in your power to engage them and listen to their concerns,” Martin said of long-term care facilities. “They’re turning to us to engage volunteer organizations to find PPE (personal protective equipment) for them.”

The hearing lasted over three hours and had two panels, one with representatives and advocates for long-term care facilities and another with state agency officials, including Levine.

Levine said the state health department has been in constant contact with nursing homes and personal care facilities since the start of the pandemic. The agency has provided supplies and guidance, she said.

“The first guidelines were sent out on February 3rd,” she said.

But representatives from the long-term care facilities said that not enough is being done and they are not getting the supplies they need -- especially PPE and testing kits.

Zach Shamberg, President & CEO Pennsylvania Health Care Association, says that the risks to long-term care facilities were known since the first case in Washington state. “Yet, here we are,” he said.

Shamberg says the state response has not been enough.

“I think long-term care facilities have been ignored,” he said.

Clair Rodriguez, a Lancaster-based licensed practical nurse, also testified.

“Many days I sit with patients who are critically ill,” said Rodriguez, who works at Homestead Village Enhanced Senior Living.

“I hold their hands and cry,” she said.