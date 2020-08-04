Pennsylvania's secretary of education will leave his current position to become Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology's 10th president.

Pedro Rivera, who was superintendent of School District of Lancaster prior to serving under Gov. Tom Wolf's administration and still resides in Lancaster, succeeds William Griscom, who retired in January after leading the technical college for 23 years.

Rivera will remain secretary of education, a position he's held since 2015, until Oct. 1, when he officially enters his new role, a state Department of Education official confirmed.

Noe Ortega, the state's current deputy secretary of postsecondary and higher education, will replace Rivera, the Wolf administration announced Tuesday afternoon.

The move comes as schools across the state wrestle with the decision to reopen in the fall despite the risks associated with the coronavirus, and many school officials are still looking for additional guidance from the state.

In a statement, Wolf praised Rivera for his work on the basic education formula and implementing the Future Ready PA Index, which measures school performance, and a school improvement strategy for struggling schools during his time as education secretary.

"His leadership has been critical during the commonwealth's response to COVID-19," Wolf said, "and the relationships he cultivated with education stakeholders during his tenure have strengthened ties between state and local partners and allowed local schools to inform state education policy."

Thaddeus Stevens' board of trustees approved Rivera's appointment Tuesday morning.

“Secretary Rivera is a demonstrable leader with nationally recognized experience to lead the College through these very challenging times for higher education," Maryann Marotta, trustees board chair and vice president of Marotta/Main Architects, said in a statement. "His experience in education, leadership, and governmental policy align with the needs of the institution, and his strength and drive will serve to advance the mission of the College throughout the Commonwealth, impacting the lives of economically and socially underserved students and their families for generations.”

Rivera served as School District of Lancaster's superintendent from 2008 to 2015. Previously, he held various administrative and teaching positions at the School District of Philadelphia.

In 2014, he was honored by the White House as a Champion of Change for his efforts to transform urban education.

Rivera is a first-generation college graduate and earned a bachelor of science degree from Penn State University, a master's degree in education administration from Cheyney University and his superintendent's letter of eligibility from Arcadia University.

This story will be updated.

