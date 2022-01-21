Pennsylvania’s Secretary of Education highlighted higher education disparities as a trial over funding of state’s public schools entered its eighth week in Harrisburg.

Next week, Commonwealth Court Judge Renee Jubelirer will hear the petitioners’ final witness. Then, the defendants in the case will make their arguments for two to three weeks, continuing the trial into February.

The lawsuit was filed by the School District of Lancaster and five other districts against several legislative leaders, including Peach Bottom Republican Pennsylvania House Speaker Bryan Cutler, and former Pennsylvania secretary of education and current Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology President Pedro Rivera.

Current state Secretary of Education Noe Ortega testified Tuesday, arguing that Pennsylvania falls behind other states in addressing socio-economic divides in post-secondary attainment, or the number of students who receive degrees within six years of completing high school.

Low-income students and students of color in the state earn a college degree at a lower rate than their white and high-income counterparts, Ortega argued.

Additional funding to public schools could allow for greater increases in college attainment, especially for students of color and economically disadvantaged students, Ortega said.

Pedro Noguera, the dean of University of California’s Rossier School of Education, told the court that, with the right support, schools can compensate for the effects of poverty on student learning.

For example, with adequate funding, the Abington School District outside of Philadelphia in Montgomery County has progressed in reducing academic performance disparities for the 20% of its students who are economically disadvantaged and the 30% who are Black or Hispanic, according to Noguera.

With more funding, schools address educational disparities by providing additional school counselors, social workers and smaller class sizes, Noguera said.

Economist Clive Belfield testified Wednesday and Thursday. According to his research, Belfield said investing in addressing educational disparities could result in billions of dollars in economic benefits for Pennsylvania.

Belfield said that according to his calculations, the net social benefit from an individual earning a bachelor’s degree as opposed to only a high school diploma is more than $770,000. And, if Pennsylvania closed the gap in college enrollment rates between lower income and higher income students, the total social benefit would be $18.56 billion.