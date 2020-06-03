Pennsylvania public schools in yellow or green counties under Gov. Tom Wolf's reopening plan can resume in-person instruction as early as July 1 if they create and follow a health and safety plan, the state Department of Education has announced.

Preliminary guidance the state released Wednesday suggests schools incorporate in the plan social distancing in classrooms and hallways, daily temperature and symptom checks, mask-wearing among faculty and staff, as well as other precautionary measures.

Each school’s plan must be approved by its school board before the school year begins and published online.

The department’s guidance follows the governor’s colored phased reopening system with the most restrictions for schools in counties in the red and less for schools in counties in yellow and green counties.

Schools in counties in the red phase cannot reopen for in-person instruction, the guidance says.

Those in the yellow and green phases may reopen as early as July 1, when the 2020-21 school year officially begins, under a board-approved health and safety plan created under the leadership of a “pandemic coordinator” or “pandemic team.”

Among the precautions listed in the state’s guidance are the following:

Conduct daily health checks for students and staff.

Adopt flexible attendance and sick leave policies for students and staff.

Reinforce use of face masks among all staff, but not all students, because they may be challenging for children or students with special needs.

Create staggered schedules to limit the amount of people in classrooms and hallways.

Keep desks six feet apart when feasible.

Hold classes in gyms, auditoriums or other large spaces.

Serve meals in classrooms rather than the cafeteria, and avoid buffet-style meals.

Purchase adequate supplies such as masks, hand sanitizer, soap, paper towels, tissues and no-touch trash cans.

Post signs on how to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and objects.

Ensure proper ventilation and air circulation by opening windows and doors when possible.

In a call with reporters Wednesday, state Secretary of Education Pedro Rivera said his department sought feedback from educators, lawmakers and students when creating the guidance. He said it offers “flexibility for school leaders to customize their plans around their specific constituents, around their specific learners.”

That also includes the possibility of adopting hybrid models or returning to remote instruction if COVID-19 cases were to surge again.

“That is a concern, but it is a concern that we are proactively planning around and ready to address,” he said.

