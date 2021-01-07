The first case of a new COVID-19 variant, SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7, has been confirmed in Pennsylvania, according to secretary of health Dr. Rachel Levine.

The confirmed case is in Dauphin County, according to a news release from the department of health. It is the same variant that was first discovered in the United Kingdom in December.

"This individual tested positive after known international exposure," according to the release. "A case investigation and contact tracing were performed to identify, inform and monitor anyone who was in close contact with this individual.

The person had mild symptoms, but the department of health said they have resolved during isolation at home.

The state has been sending 10-35 random samples every other week to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) since November in hopes to detect any potential cases of the new variant, Dr. Levine said.

“Public health experts are in the early stages of working to better understand this new variant, how it spreads and how it affects people who are infected with it," she said.