As part of Jason J. Shackelford’s August 2021 sentencing for forcing his ex-girlfriend to have sex, a judge ordered a state evaluation to determine whether he was a “sexually violent predator.”

That designation is a legal construct under Pennsylvania law, not a clinical diagnosis, said Meghan Dade, executive director of the state’s Sexual Offenders Assessment Board, which performs the evaluations. A person deemed a sexually violent predator is someone found to have a “a mental abnormality or personality disorder that makes the person likely to engage in predatory sexually violent offenses,” according to the law.

The board determined Shackelford was not a sexually violent predator. His guilty plea for indecent assault added him to Pennsylvania’s Megan’s Law database, requiring him to register his address with state police for 15 years.

Under Pennsylvania’s Megan’s Law, there are different registration and notification requirements depending on what crimes a person committed.

Megan’s Law does not restrict where a sexual offender or sexually violent predator may live, though courts and probation or parole departments may impose restrictions.

The law requires that the chief law enforcement officer notifies the community by flyer when a sexually violent predator moves to a community. The flyer includes name, address, offense and a photograph. Special notification is made to people living closest to a sexually violent predator’s residence, as well as to schools, daycares and official agencies that work with children.

Sexual offenders not deemed sexually violent predators have to register their address with state police for 15 years, 25 years or life, depending on their designation.

Assessing an offender

Anyone convicted of any sexually violent crime is required to be evaluated by the state’s Sexual Offenders Assessment Board, though ultimately, a county court-level judge makes the determination.

After a judge orders an evaluation, one of the board’s 27 investigators initiates an assessment, which includes a background check on the defendant. The investigator reviews any mental health issues the defendant may have, as well as details on the case — such as whether the offense involved multiple victims, the nature of the sexual offense, relationship to the victim and victim age.

Defendants do not have to agree to an interview with the investigator, and about half choose not to, Dade said. Absent an interview, the investigator does the assessment based on the offender’s file.

A board member then reviews the assessment and makes a recommendation based, Dade said. Board members are psychiatrists, psychologists, and criminal justice professionals with backgrounds in the assessment and treatment of sex offenders.

The board member’s recommendation is reviewed by board staff psychologists. The reasons for a recommendation do not become public, Dade said. If the board recommends the defendant be classified a sexually violent predator, that finding is sent to the prosecuting district attorney and a hearing is scheduled before a county judge, who ultimately makes the final call.

The board has about 55 to 70 members appointed by the governor, Dade said. They are paid $350 per assessment and an additional $500 if they are subpoenaed to testify as an expert witness in a hearing.

Since 2000, the board completed 23,616 court-ordered assessments; in 6,830 cases, a board member recommended a person be classified as a sexually violent predator.

Judges agreed with the recommendation in at least 4,052 cases and disagreed in 1,305 cases. For 1,473 cases, the board never received official documentation of the court’s determination.

Currently, there are 2,613 people on the list; Lancaster County has 91 people on the list.

